Mississippi Central Labor Council: If Workers Want Their Voices Heard,Register To Vote By Oct. 7

Working Mississippians have an important election ahead of them on November 5.

Do you care about the cost of the fuel you put in your car, the price of groceries you put in your

refrigerator, the amount you pay for medications you need or how much you’re spending on

rent? Well, how we mark our ballots next month is going to impact all of that and more.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for everyday working people just like you and me.

Their campaign has plans to bring down the costs of rent and mortgages by calling for the

construction of 3 million new homes; provide financial assistance for first-time homebuyers so

more people can achieve the American Dream of owning their home; make the expanded Child

Tax Credit permanent and give new parents $6,000; cap insulin and out-of-pocket prescription

costs for everyone; work with states to cancel medical debt; and put in place the first federal ban

on price gouging on food and groceries. And it isn’t just the presidential race that will affect our

lives and economic security, local candidates in down ticket races matter just as much.

But working people won’t have a say in any of this unless we register to vote by Monday,

October 7.

If you’re mailing in your voter registration form it must be postmarked by this date.

You can find the application on the Mississippi Secretary of State website at www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting. You can also register to vote in person at your Circuit Clerk’s

Office, Municipal Clerk’s Office, the Department of Public Safety or any other state or federal

agency offering government services, like the Department of Human Services.

If you don’t know if you’re registered to vote or think you might have been purged from voter rolls, visit

www.sos.ms.gov/yall-vote. And, as a reminder, if you are unable to make it to the polls on

November 5, you might be able to vote with an absentee ballot. To find out more, you can go to

www.sos.ms.gov/absentee-voting-information. If you have any other questions on how to get

ready for Election Day, call the state Elections Answerline at 1-800-829-6786.



Working people have the power to elect candidates who will fight for us and our families, but

that power starts with getting registered. Together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves

and our neighbors.

Robert Sutton

President of the Mississippi Central Labor Council