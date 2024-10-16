Keep COVID-19 on the Sidelines this Gridiron Season

Dear Sports Fans:

Football season is in full swing across the State of Mississippi. In the Magnolia State, football isn’t just a

game. It is an event. From Friday night lights to college tailgates and Homecoming celebrations,

excitement is everywhere. As your team battles for the championship and post-season victories, let’s

take the necessary precautions to ensure that COVID-19 doesn’t throw a flag on the play!



Football games attract large crowds, and with the virus still circulating and a possible uptick this fall, it’s

crucial to prioritize your health and to ensure that this season’s festivities remain focused on good times

and not illnesses. As CEO/Founding President of the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health,

I urge all Mississippians to remain vigilant about COVID-19 and to implement these suggestions for a

healthy/safe football season:



Get Vaccinated: Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect against severe illness

from COVID-19. Those who are up to date on their vaccinations can better protect themselves

and their loved ones.



Wear a Mask in Crowded Areas: While outdoor events may feel safer, many sports activities

involve close contact with large groups. Wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces or during

large gatherings can help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.



Practice Good Hygiene: Regular handwashing and using hand sanitizer can help prevent the

spread of COVID-19. A small bottle of hand sanitizer ensures you can keep your hands clean,

even when soap and water are unavailable.



Feeling Sick? Stay at home: It’s important for those who feel sick or have been exposed to

someone with COVID-19 to stay home. Watching festivities from the comfort of your home is a

small sacrifice when it comes to your health or the well-being of the entire community.



Make Good Decisions: Older adults and/or those with underlying health conditions should be

extra mindful of their when making decisions about their social activities during respiratory virus

and flu season.



To secure a COVID-19 vaccine, contact your family physician or local pharmacy. To learn more about

COVID-19 safety measures, visit, www.minority-institute.org. Let’s enjoy this football season.

Together, we can make sure COVID-19 stays on the sidelines and scores no touchdowns.



Dr. Sandra Melvin, CEO/Founding President

Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health