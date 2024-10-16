Keep COVID-19 on the Sidelines this Gridiron Season

Dear Sports Fans:
Football season is in full swing across the State of Mississippi. In the Magnolia State, football isn’t just a
game. It is an event. From Friday night lights to college tailgates and Homecoming celebrations,
excitement is everywhere. As your team battles for the championship and post-season victories, let’s
take the necessary precautions to ensure that COVID-19 doesn’t throw a flag on the play!
Football games attract large crowds, and with the virus still circulating and a possible uptick this fall, it’s
crucial to prioritize your health and to ensure that this season’s festivities remain focused on good times
and not illnesses. As CEO/Founding President of the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health,
I urge all Mississippians to remain vigilant about COVID-19 and to implement these suggestions for a
healthy/safe football season:
Get Vaccinated: Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect against severe illness
from COVID-19. Those who are up to date on their vaccinations can better protect themselves
and their loved ones.
Wear a Mask in Crowded Areas: While outdoor events may feel safer, many sports activities
involve close contact with large groups. Wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces or during
large gatherings can help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Practice Good Hygiene: Regular handwashing and using hand sanitizer can help prevent the
spread of COVID-19. A small bottle of hand sanitizer ensures you can keep your hands clean,
even when soap and water are unavailable.
Feeling Sick? Stay at home: It’s important for those who feel sick or have been exposed to
someone with COVID-19 to stay home. Watching festivities from the comfort of your home is a
small sacrifice when it comes to your health or the well-being of the entire community.
Make Good Decisions: Older adults and/or those with underlying health conditions should be
extra mindful of their when making decisions about their social activities during respiratory virus
and flu season.
To secure a COVID-19 vaccine, contact your family physician or local pharmacy. To learn more about
COVID-19 safety measures, visit, www.minority-institute.org. Let’s enjoy this football season.
Together, we can make sure COVID-19 stays on the sidelines and scores no touchdowns.
Dr. Sandra Melvin, CEO/Founding President
Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health