Charles Tisdale library gets proposed new location

Over the past four years, flooding, mold, blight, vandalism, trespassing, and theft have all plagued the Charles W. Tisdale public library, once the second most utilized knowledge center in the capital city. What will become of the library named for one who dedicated his life to empowering Mississippians through information?

According to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, there is no need to fret. Jackson residents can rest assured he’s paying attention. Plans are being finalized to convert the Batte Furniture building into a multi-use city facility to include the Charles W. Tisdale library, a police precinct, and another city service office. “Mr. Tisdale will be respected, and in a much bigger way with the new location,” the mayor told Tisdale’s family.

(Advocate photos: Andre Johnson II)