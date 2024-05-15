SUBSCRIBE NOW

As Senator Sollie B. Norwood and family grieve the passing of wife and mother Joan W. Norwood, they ask supporters to consider donating to the Empower JSU Students with Norwood Fund, via gofundme.

As Senator Sollie B. Norwood and family grieve the passing of wife and mother Joan
W. Norwood, they ask supporters to consider donating to the Empower JSU Students with
Norwood Fund, via https://www.gofundme.com/f/empower-jsu-students-with-norwood-fund.

Joan, 65, who passed on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Jackson, Ms., was the wife of Senator Sollie
B. Norwood and mother of Ashley F. G. Norwood and Sollie B. Norwood II. She was a retired
educator and administrator in Jackson and surrounding public school districts.
The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at New Hope Church, 1555 Beasley
Road, Jackson, following the viewing at 11 a.m.


Floral arrangements can be sent to Lakeover Memorial Funeral Home, 1525 Beasley Rd,
Jackson, Ms., 39206.


Visitation and family hour is Friday, May 17, 2024, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., at the old New Hope
Baptist Church, 5202 Watkins Drive, Jackson, Ms., 39206.

Hinds County Human Resource Agency

May 15, 2024