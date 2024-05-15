As Senator Sollie B. Norwood and family grieve the passing of wife and mother Joan W. Norwood, they ask supporters to consider donating to the Empower JSU Students with Norwood Fund, via gofundme.

As Senator Sollie B. Norwood and family grieve the passing of wife and mother Joan

W. Norwood, they ask supporters to consider donating to the Empower JSU Students with

Norwood Fund, via https://www.gofundme.com/f/empower-jsu-students-with-norwood-fund.



Joan, 65, who passed on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Jackson, Ms., was the wife of Senator Sollie

B. Norwood and mother of Ashley F. G. Norwood and Sollie B. Norwood II. She was a retired

educator and administrator in Jackson and surrounding public school districts.

The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at New Hope Church, 1555 Beasley

Road, Jackson, following the viewing at 11 a.m.



Floral arrangements can be sent to Lakeover Memorial Funeral Home, 1525 Beasley Rd,

Jackson, Ms., 39206.



Visitation and family hour is Friday, May 17, 2024, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., at the old New Hope

Baptist Church, 5202 Watkins Drive, Jackson, Ms., 39206.