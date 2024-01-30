Sur La Table to Open First Mississippi Location at Highland Village

JACKSON, Miss. – Leading kitchen and culinary retailer Sur La Table will open its first location of 2024 in Mississippi this Spring at Highland Village in Jackson. Brought together by an appreciation for food, exploring new experiences, and commitment to community, Sur La Table and Highland Village have teamed up to offer locals the resources they need to elevate their cooking, whether with tools for the home, skills gathered in Sur La Table’s kitchen, or inspiration from SLT’s collections, recipes, online guides and more.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sur La Table and their culinary expertise to Highland Village,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “We are always looking for new ways to provide fresh experiences for our guests, and we are confident that our community will love Sur La Table’s interactive cooking classes as well as their top of the line kitchenware.”

Since debuting its first shop at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market in 1972, Sur La Table has become an experiential destination for those passionate about cooking and entertaining. The retailer specializes in sales of quality cookware and tabletop entertaining products, while offering a robust cooking-class program tailored to adults as well offerings for younger cooks (age 7+). With frequent in-store events and demonstrations at locations in more than 20 states across the nation, Sur La Table provides customers with knowledge as well as enjoyment. With their cooking-class calendar – including seats for their 2024 Kids and Teens Summer Series — already posted on their website, you can even begin booking seats early.

“We couldn’t think of a better home to begin sharing our love for all things culinary within our first Mississippi location,” said Jordan Voloshin, Sur La Table CEO. “Bringing our culinary expertise to Highland Village, we’re able to join a rich history in Jackson within a community featuring some of the nation’s top retailers as well as a thriving network of local shops and restaurants. We are so excited to join this community and can’t wait to collaborate with the surrounding businesses to guide the people of Jackson in their cooking journey.”

Sur La Table will be located next to Aplos in the Highland Village Courtyard. They plan to open in April of 2024.