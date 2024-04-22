Millsaps’ Brittany Wilson receives Fulbright award

JANS – Millsaps College announces that senior Brittany Wilson has earned the esteemed Fulbright U.S. Student Program grant for an English Teaching assistantship to Taiwan for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Wilson, a senior majoring in math and creative writing, explains that her decision to teach in Taiwan came from the deep connection she found between the country’s culture and her academic pursuits.

“I want to immerse myself in their culture,” Brittany said. “I don’t want them to feel like I’m only over there teaching, I want them to know that I’m there to learn as well. I want to provide a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and personal achievement, and record of service.

“I think it’s going to be a very positive experience,” Brittany explained. “My education at Millsaps has prepared me well for everything I may face.”

Recipient’s careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of accomplished Fulbright alumni, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Notable alumni include 62 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and 41 who have served as a head of state government.

More than 2,000 U.S. students, artists, and early career professionals in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards annually. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of State, fosters cultural exchange by offering grants for individuals to study, conduct research, or teach English abroad.

“When Brittany became a semi-finalist, I already had a good feeling about her chances of being selected, and sure enough, she got it,” said Dr. Lynn Raley, Millsaps College Fulbright program advisor. “She will assist an English teacher, interacting closely with the students as the “native” speaker and as a consultant on American culture.”