Local pianist Clarissa Coleman wins Omega 7th District Talent Hunt

JANS – Clarissa Coleman won first place in the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. District 2024 Talent Hunt Program recently held in Biloxi, Mississippi. The District consists of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. She represented Beta Alpha and Upsilon Epsilon Chapters, both located in Jackson, MS.

For winning top prize, Coleman received an honorarium of $1,500. “Her parents, Mr. Quency & Mrs. Christina Coleman, as well as Ms. Earnestine Ross, deserve much credit for helping their daughter perform at such a high level to achieve this award,” said Fulton Caston, talent hunt chairman. The Beta Alpha & Upsilon Epsilon Chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will continue their support of Coleman when she performs at the 84th Grand Conclave on June 29, 2024, to be held in Tampa, Florida.

Coleman is a student of multiple interests and pursues her endeavors with a mindset of excellence. She is currently a sophomore enrolled at the JPS Tougaloo Early College High School, where she is working toward a Distinguished Honors high school diploma and an associate degree in the study of Biological Science. She has worked diligently to earn top honors in her academic studies. She maintains a 4.5 GPA and also continues her academic studies during the summer months with her participation in the Jackson Heart Study Summer S.L.A.M. Program, a rigorous academic program to enhance the research and analytical skills of high school students seeking to pursue advanced degrees in medical science fields and health careers.

Coleman is also an active member of the Murrah High School Speech and Debate Team, where she participates in the Lincoln Douglas Debate, Impromptu and Extemporaneous Speaking, as well as Duo Performance skit rendering. As a second-year debate student, Coleman is ranked among the top Mississippi debaters.

In addition to her academic studies, Coleman has studied and performed classical piano for six years under distinguished pianist Ms. Ernestine Ross. She is also an accomplished vocalist.

Coleman plans to attend an Ivy League college or university with her “eye on the prize” of admission to Harvard or Yale, where she will seek entry into a four-year pre-medicine program of study.

Coleman is also the granddaughter of Mr. Charles and Mrs. Mavis Coley.