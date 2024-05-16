SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Jackson, MS) Hinds County District Attorney, Jody E. Owens, II announces the sentencing of 52-
year-old Beth Ann White who was convicted of four counts of aggravated DUI and one count, of
DUI 4th offense.

On November 1, 2021, White caused a crash that tragically claimed the lives of Allison Conway
and her six-month-old son and seriously injured two other children. At the time of the crash, White,
who had three previous DUI convictions, had a blood alcohol level of .273%, which is more than
three times the legal limit.

White was sentenced to 110 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of
Corrections. 25 years for each count of aggravated DUI and 10 years for the DUI 4th offense.

“Ms. White’s actions resulting in the tragic loss of two lives is a stark reminder of the devastating
consequences of drunk driving,” says District Attorney Owens. “While our hearts go out to the
families and loved ones affected by this tragedy, our commitment to justice remains resolute, we
pursued this case vigorously to hold White accountable for her reckless actions, and while no
sentence can fully alleviate the pain of the Conway family, we hope it brings them some measure
of closure.”

The indictment in this matter is public record and attached hereto.

