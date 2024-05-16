(Jackson, MS) Hinds County District Attorney, Jody E. Owens, II announces the sentencing of 52-

year-old Beth Ann White who was convicted of four counts of aggravated DUI and one count, of

DUI 4th offense.

On November 1, 2021, White caused a crash that tragically claimed the lives of Allison Conway

and her six-month-old son and seriously injured two other children. At the time of the crash, White,

who had three previous DUI convictions, had a blood alcohol level of .273%, which is more than

three times the legal limit.

White was sentenced to 110 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of

Corrections. 25 years for each count of aggravated DUI and 10 years for the DUI 4th offense.

“Ms. White’s actions resulting in the tragic loss of two lives is a stark reminder of the devastating

consequences of drunk driving,” says District Attorney Owens. “While our hearts go out to the

families and loved ones affected by this tragedy, our commitment to justice remains resolute, we

pursued this case vigorously to hold White accountable for her reckless actions, and while no

sentence can fully alleviate the pain of the Conway family, we hope it brings them some measure

of closure.”

The indictment in this matter is public record and attached hereto.