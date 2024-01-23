JXN WATER WINTER WEATHER OPERATIONS UPDATE

JACKSON, Miss. – JXN Water is seeing better water demand trends and pressure throughout the system as temperatures stay above freezing.

“Demand is down significantly from the peak experienced during the freeze but still remains about 4 million gallons per day above our average,” said Ted Henifin, Interim Third Party Manager. “There may still be isolated pressure fluctuations throughout the remainder of the week as storage is not fully recovered.”

Updates:

16 new breaks reported yesterday for an event total of 145. Of those, 102 have been repaired or under active repair. Crews continue to work breaks.

We were not able to get sampling done yesterday for a boil water notice lift. That sampling is happening today with the goal of lifting the notices impacting the five zip codes in south and west Jackson (39209, 39204, 39212, 39272, and 39170) tomorrow. Once boil water notices are lifted for this area, operations updates will transition to an ad hoc basis.

What can customers do?

Please keep reporting leaks and let us know if you have no water by calling the call center at 601-500-5200.

Find leaks on your property and in your home. While our repairs will make a difference, we need everyone to look at their own property for leaks and make those repairs as quickly as possible.

While our repairs will make a difference, we need everyone to look at their own property for leaks and make those repairs as quickly as possible. Double check for dripping faucets. Temperatures have risen above freezing and are forecast to remain there for the next 10 days. Please turn off any faucets you may have had dripping during the freeze to protect your own pipes.

Thank you for your patience as crews continue to work throughout the service area. To do emergency repairs safely, crews may temporarily turn off water to make pipe repairs. Usually this takes a few hours before water is restored. Please call 601-500-5200 at any time for updates.