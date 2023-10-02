Gospel hip hop artist Miz Tiffany is raising the bar in the industry

JANS – Jackson’s own Tiffany “Miz Tiffany” Coleman-McGee is an internationally known recording artist, with touring assignments to several venues in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. She received the 2023 Celebrity Artist of the Year Award at the MultiFace France International Celebrity Awards in Paris, France, and the 2023 Impact Honoree Music Award for the 9th Annual Antigua Barbuda Gospel Music Awards.

Miz Tiffany is Mississippi’s first multi-award-winning Christian hip hop and gospel rap artist, a 2023 Best of Mississippi Hall of Fame inductee, the recipient of the Best of Mississippi Awards 2022 Female Entertainer of the Year Award, and a 3x Stellar Gospel Music Awards nominee.

In 2019, she made history as the first-ever female solo rap artist to receive an official Stellar Gospel Music Award nomination for Rap/Hip Hop Gospel CD of the Year for her debut album entitled, “I Ain’t Preaching to the Choir.” The following year, her single, “I’m Souled,” peaked twice at number 13 on Digital Radio Tracker’s Global Top 50 Gospel Airplay Chart as well as number 56 on the DRT Top 150 Global Independent Artists Airplay Chart.

In May of 2023, The Stellar Gospel Music Awards announced Miz Tiffany as a nominee for both Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year and Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year for her sophomore album and single entitled, “He’s Been Good.”

In addition, Miz Tiffany is recognized as the first female gospel rap artist in history to perform on the legendary Dr. Bobby Jones Presents television showcase, and the first gospel rapper to be awarded and honored during the 40th Annual Mississippi Gospel Music Awards as “Mississippi Spotlight Artist of the Year” and a “Woman in Gospel, Making Things Happen.”

Most recently, Miz Tiffany won the Mississippi Gospel Music Award for “Album of the Year by an Upcoming Artist,” the first time the platform would award a female gospel rapper in its 45-year history.

Before she could catch her breath good, she received the Presidential Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award for community service, including early childhood literacy initiatives. To date, she has been awarded over 40 times from various music and entertainment platforms and received dozens more nominations.

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, Miz Tiffany, along with six Christian hip hop artists, partnered with Faith & Spice powered by Valido Foods to launch the first-ever Kingdom Hip Hop Spice Bundle, featuring her signature seasoning, “Miz Tiffany’s All-Purpose Southern Rub.”

Miz Tiffany is an active Voting Member of The Stellar Gospel Music Awards Academy, GMA Dove Awards, and The Recording Academy | GRAMMY. She is also a GRAMMY U mentor. As an actress, she has made appearances on Empire, Queen Sugar, NCIS-New Orleans, and Breaking News in Yuba County, in addition to other well-known cable and network television series; she landed the lead role for a forthcoming faith-based independent film entitled, “Shield: By His Grace.”

Additionally, Miz Tiffany is a 3x-published author, model, and the host of “CHH Ladies Night w/Miz Tiffany’’ which airs on God’s House of Hip Hop Radio (GH3 Radio), a Los Angeles-based radio station.

At the top of 2023, Miz Tiffany released a brand new, timeless title track classic with a smooth soulful sound entitled, “He’s Been Good” which spent weeks at Number 1 on the Urban Influencer Christian Hip Hop Charts. Artists featured on “He’s Been Good,” the album, include Emanuel aka Da’ T.R.U.T.H, Myron Butler, Dove award-winning super producer Jeremy “TryBishop’’ Hicks, Robert Curry of Day26, Emcee N.I.C.E, and more.