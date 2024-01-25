Zakiya Summers recognized by powerful women’s group

JANS – The National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) recently recognized Mississippi State Rep. Zakiya Summers with an Elected Women of Excellence Award. The honor spotlights women who have worked tirelessly, often breaking down barriers and overcoming obstacles that once seemed insurmountable, to serve their communities.

Rep. Lataisha Jackson (MS-11), who also serves as Mississippi State Director for NFWL, nominated Rep. Summers for the award.

“Part of the spirit of NFWL is that we take time to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of the hardworking and dedicated women around us, and we are delighted to recognize Representative Summers as one of our honorees,” stated NFWL Executive Director Jody Thomas.

In 2023, Rep. Summers applied for and received a $1,000 donation of period products provided to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi as part of a contest hosted by NFWL in their partnership with Kimberly-Clark and its U by Kotex brand.

During the 2024 Mississippi Legislative Session, Rep. Summers says she will continue to prioritize access and equity in community and in her legislative agenda, including The CROWN Act, which will prohibit hair discrimination in schools and the workplace, implicit bias training to help improve maternal health, the Right to Contraception Act, Earned Income and Child Tax Credits to strengthen families, election reform such as online voter registration and early voting, as well as advocate for more resources for improving childcare and infrastructure in District 68.

“I will also continue efforts to promote educational equity, economic growth, and criminal justice reform,” she said.