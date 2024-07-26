Remember, Lest We Forget Pastor Jimmy Dale Burse Sr.

Pastor Jimmie Dale Burse Sr. was a man created in the image of God, bent in the fashion of Adam, and saved by the blood of Jesus. He was a lifelong resident of Hinds County; born on July 14, 1953, the second of three children of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Burse Jr.

A 1971 graduate of Callaway High School, Pastor Burse joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1976. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2010 from Mississippi College in Clinton, MS.

Pastor Burse confessed Christ at an early age while attending St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church under Pastor B.D. Rushing where he served in many ministries, including the Youth Choir, Male Chorus, as a Youth Council leader, and Deacon, to name a few.

On his birthday in 1973, Jimmie married his love, Celia Ann Redmond. Their love lasted for over 50 years, to be exact (in true Pastor Burse fashion) 50 years, 11 months, 3 weeks, 14 hours, and 18 minutes. To this union, four children were born and love brought them one more to raise.

Pastor Burse received and accepted his call into the Gospel Ministry in 1981 at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of his pastor and uncle, Rev. James A. Washington Sr. He was licensed and ordained in the same year. During this time, Pastor Burse, along with his wife Celia, was one of the founding members of a local singing group, The Gospel Searchers.

His commitment to Christian education afforded him the privilege to serve as Past Dean, Past President, and Past Moderator of the Counties of the Mississippi Baptist District Association. He also served as President of the Ministerial Alliance for the Clinton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Pastor Burse earned certificates as a Dean and President in Marriage and Family Enrichment and Black Family Institute in Biblical Studies from the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education. Throughout the years, Pastor and Mrs. Burse have empowered and equipped families through private counseling and public broadcasting. In the 1980’s, Pastor Burse and his wife Celia began a radio broadcast titled, “In Touch with the Family”. Later, their church ministry would have a television broadcast which the Burses titled “Word in Depth” which aired on WLOO. Pastor Burse has certified in both the Evangelism Explosion and Crown Financial ministry and training programs.

Pastor Burse was the recipient of the Robinson-Watson Book Company Public Service Award, designating him a public leader in Jackson and surrounding communities. He was a graduate of the 2013 Leadership Clinton Class. He was also committed to the growth and development of the community of Clinton, having served on the Board of Directors for the Clinton Chamber of Commerce.

Over the past forty-three years in ministry, his love for preaching gave way to opportunities to build, grow, serve, and spread the gospel through pastoral appointments. In 1987, Pastor Burse was called to serve as Pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Goodman, MS. He served the St. Mark congregation for seven years. In 1994, he was called to serve as Pastor of Holy Ghost M.B. Church in Clinton, MS. He led the Holy Ghost congregation for nearly 30 years until June 4, 2024. Under his leadership, Holy Ghost Missionary Baptist Church grew exponentially, moving to full-time worship, and establishing the church as a true pillar in the community. His stewardship led to the development and construction of a new church facility. God gave Pastor Burse the vision to establish the Holy Ghost Learning Center, a thriving childcare center in the community.

Pastor Jimmie D. Burse Sr. was a man of God committed to serving his congregation, but also to ministering to all that he came in contact with. His leadership and foresight have left a long legacy of admirable service that will live on through the various ministries he established.

Through the years, Pastor Burse was also employed with the U.S. Postal Service, St. Dominic Hospital, and the Clinton Public School District Transportation Department.

Pastor Burse was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bertha Burse; grandparents, Jimmie Coleman, Georgia Coleman-Washington, Willie Bell Wiggins, and Howard Burse Sr.; father-in-love, Pastor Jessie Redmond; aunts and uncles, Robert Bolton, Clarence (Catherine) Coleman, J.C. Coleman, Katie (Welton) Wright, Rev. James (Veola) Washington Sr., and Rev. Samuel Washington Sr.; niece, Chante Walker; brother-in-love, Edward Redmond; and many other relatives who will help welcome him to glory.

Jimmie Dale Burse Sr. fearlessly met his Lord and Saviour on June 4, 2024, while in St. Dominic Hospital, surrounded by family.

Still praising God are his wife, Celia Redmond Burse; children: Shantwanza Neshae (Cameron) Shields, Jimmie Dale (Kimberlye) Burse Jr., Jarius Jermon Burse, Justin D’Von (Shi’Laura) Burse, and Sha’Kemeya Alonte’ NeQuon (William) Griffin; grandchildren: Artez (Savannah), Jah’Wanza, JeLisha, Jer’Myiah, LaKeita (Terrance), Jah’Nyce, Hazel, Nadia, Garrick, Tamerion (Deasjahnne), Brinesha, Jaila, Jailyn, Jarius Jr., Terrell, Jamarius, Jovelyn, Michelle, and Jordan Clay; great-grandchildren: Saint, Emeri, and Baby Ahmir (on the way); siblings: Ronald Earl (Vivian) Burse and Brenda Faye (Joe) Dortch; mother-in-love, Mariah Redmond; sisters-in-love: Jessie (Douglas) Thompson and Linda (Franco) Taylor; brothers-in-love: Jerry Redmond and Robert (Sheena) Redmond; aunt, Patricia Patterson; uncle, Thomas Washington Jr.; god-children, Dr. Shenetra (Dedrick) Burse-Dawson and Dr. Creston (Nakeitra) Burse; and a multitude of other nieces, nephews, and family members.

A Celebration of Life was held June 15 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church, Clinton, MS.

Arrangements and services entrusted to Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.