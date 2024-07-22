UMMC has new location for ambulatory clinics

JANS – The University of Mississippi Medical Center is leasing brand new medical office space directly across from the future ambulatory surgical center on Colony Park Boulevard in Ridgeland.

The surgical center will make up UMMC Colony Park North, while this installment will establish UMMC Colony Park South. This move aims to enhance the patient experience by providing a more accessible and convenient location for many of its ambulatory clinics.

“Patients expect to see their primary care physicians in free-standing, community-based clinics like this,” said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for health affairs. “Our main campus, while comprehensive, can be challenging to navigate. This new clinic space is designed to streamline the patient experience, offering easier access and more accessible parking. Our goal is for patients to enjoy a seamless visit, with minimal disruption to their daily schedules.”

UMMC will occupy approximately 65,000 square feet of the medical office space, sharing the three-story building with Jackson Heart. The new facility will house several UMMC ambulatory clinics, including orthopaedics, internal medicine, neurology, and physical and occupational therapies.

Additionally, it will cater to specialty surgeries such as plastic surgery and urology. The site will also feature a comprehensive medical laboratory and advanced radiological services, including MRI, CT scans, mammography, and ultrasound.

“We are excited about this new location,” said Dr. Michael Hall, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine. “This multispecialty clinic should make it easier for our patients to access different providers and specialties without some of the complexities that our large main hospital campus brings. This should facilitate comprehensive, high-quality care in a new facility that also provides unique training opportunities for our students, residents, and fellows.”

While many services are transitioning to the new location, certain specialty clinics will remain at the UMMC Pavilion. These include transplant services, neurosurgery, wound care, and medicine specialties like gastroenterology, rheumatology, and infectious disease.

The relocation of the Medical Center’s clinics to this new site is scheduled for January 2025, when they will begin welcoming patients.