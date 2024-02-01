SUBSCRIBE NOW

JXN WATER TRAFFIC ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EAST PEARL STREET

JXN Water announces a temporary road closure will begin today for sewer repairs.

Location: East Pearl Street

Details: JXN Water’s sewer contractor will be blocking the road at East Pearl Street between President Street and South Congress Street. This is for a sewer repair in the middle of the East Pearl Street.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, avoid distractions and be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.

About JXN Water

JXN Water is committed to providing safe, reliable drinking water and collecting and cleaning wastewater before it returns to our local waterways. Customers can continue to call the new JXN Water customer call center at 601-500-5200 at any time, any day, seven days a week to connect with staff who can check on their account, help them establish new service and resolve issues quickly and directly. 

JXN Water is the Mississippi corporation formed for the appointed Interim Third-Party Manager to achieve the objectives of the federal stipulated orders that re-establish the utility’s operations and maintenance functions for the entire water system. For more information, visit JXNwater.com

