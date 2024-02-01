JXN WATER TRAFFIC ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EAST PEARL STREET

JXN Water announces a temporary road closure will begin today for sewer repairs.

Location: East Pearl Street

Details: JXN Water’s sewer contractor will be blocking the road at East Pearl Street between President Street and South Congress Street. This is for a sewer repair in the middle of the East Pearl Street.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, avoid distractions and be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.

