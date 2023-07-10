Water Valley artist wins ‘Gulfs among Us’ state competition

The Mississippi Museum of Art recently announced the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Invitational Exhibition.

Adrienne Brown-David of Water Valley, MS, was awarded the Jane Crater Hiatt Artist Fellowship for her piece “Taken Aback by My Own Beauty #3” oil on canvas. She will receive a grant of up to $20,000.

“There must be something in the water in Water Valley, Mississippi,” said museum director Betsy Bradley.

Mississippi artists joining Brown-David in showcasing their works across a variety of mediums were: James Kane, also of Water Valley; Sabrina Howard, Jackson; Kwasi Butler, Brandon; Brenden Davis, Jackson; Taylor Loftin, Water Valley; Adrienne Domnick, Jackson; Robin Martéa, Jackson; Rory Doyle, Cleveland; M. Robyn Wall, Cleveland; Kariann Fuqua, Oxford; Hannah Wegner, Perkinston; Caroline Hatfield, Starkville; Brooke White, Oxford; and Monica Hill, Jackson.

Curator Katie Pfohl said, “I thoroughly enjoyed driving all over the state of Mississippi meeting the artists in their hometown workspace settings. Visiting with them gave me a true sense of place and context where these artists created their pieces for exhibit that is so reflective of our theme, “Gulfs among Us,” regarding environment, social political, cultural, and geographic divisions that confront the world today.”

An added attraction to the exhibition was a display of photographs by Earnest Withers, the official photographer for Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

Mrs. Myrlie Evers-Williams was also present to address the large crowd. “I’m here to thank everyone who came together to celebrate who we are, not by the color of our skin, but as individuals who have so much to contribute to this state. We are on our way; I feel Medgar’s presence here. Thank each and everyone for believing in the cause that Medgar fought for.”

The artists’ work will be on exhibit thru September 17, 2023. For more information, visit www.msmuseumart.org.