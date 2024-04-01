Wallace recognized as leading woman in Rotary, receives Champion Award

JANS – Jennifer Young Wallace, Ph.D., is a recipient of the 2024 Champion Award as a leading woman in Rotary. A branch of Rotary International, The Women in Rotary Committee of District 6820 selected Wallace, along with Sister Dorothea Sondgeroth and Mayor Carolyn McAdams, to honor them for their service in the community. The recipients of the Champion Award were honored at the Country Club of Jackson.

“I’m honored and grateful to God to receive this recognition. I am more honored to serve and let my deeds and actions reflect Rotary International’s motto, ‘Service Above Self,’” said Wallace, an associate professor of educational leadership and coordinator of the k12 Ph.D. program at Jackson State University.

Rotary District 6820 is part of Rotary International Zones 30-31, which covers 13 states and is often called “The Heart of America.” It is comprised of 44 clubs across Central Mississippi.

Wallace is a charter member of the Capital Area Sunset Rotary Club (CASRC), where she was elected as the second president and first woman president. She also served as assistant governor of Rotary District 6820 three times and is currently the chair of diversity for the district.

Under Wallace’s presidency for CASRC, she led the charge to create a supply closet for Pecan Park Elementary School and established initiatives such as volunteering for the Food Network, providing donations to Gateway Food Pantry, and chartered a Rotaract Club at Jackson State, which also houses the West Jackson Rotary Club.

“District 6820 is large and covers 90% of Mississippi. I was elated when I received the congratulatory letter from Committee Chair and past District Governor, Barbara Travis, informing me of my selection into the 2024 cohort,” Wallace said.

Rotary was formed in 1905 by Paul Harris so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships. Since then, the organization and its members have become internationally known for their impact as humanitarians and for addressing challenges in their communities and worldwide.