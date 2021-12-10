Wade-Green set to take over as District 5 Constable

Being the first woman elected Hinds County Constable is an honor Beverly Wade-Green says she doesn’t want folks focusing on too long. She says she’s used to the pressure and that it will have no bearing on the job she will do.

“I’m not looking at it like that. I work in a field where I already have to deal with male colleagues,” she says. “My strong work ethic determines how I’m treated. You just stand up and do your job.”

Wade-Green defeated Juan Cloy in the November 23rd runoff for District 5 Constable with 58.4% of the vote to Cloy’s 44.9%. Green, who currently works as a security advisor for the Mississippi Job Corps, said during her campaign that she is passionate about helping people. She formerly worked at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer. She says her victory had more to do with her desire for the position than her law enforcement experience.

“Once upon a time, I decided this was something I wanted to do. So I asked God for it,” she says. “When the former constable stepped down, I knew that this is what I was going for.”

Wade-Green says it will be hard to keep politics completely out of her job because it is an elected position, but she will lean on what she promoted during her campaign – connecting with the people.

“You treat everybody with dignity. You treat everybody with respect. You can’t talk to people any kind of way,” she expresses. “That comes from my time in law enforcement. I treated people with respect; so, they gave me respect. It didn’t matter what element or where they came from.”

Wade-Green will be sworn into office in January.