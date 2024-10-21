Tougaloo College celebrates 155th Founders’ Week, honoring legacy and embracing the future

JANS – Tougaloo College recently commemorated its 155th Founders’ Week, celebrating the institution’s enduring legacy, vibrant community, and forward-looking vision. The week-long festivities, themed “Honoring Legacy, Embracing Excellence, Envisioning Tougaloo’s Future,” brought together alumni, students, and community members for a series of events that highlighted the college’s history, achievements, and commitment to growth.

The celebration began with the Coronation of Mister and Miss Tougaloo College, where Jaleciah Parker and Rodney Earl McClendon were honored as the 2024-2025 representatives. The elegant ceremony set a tone of tradition and pride, while the Founders’ Concert later that week offered a musical journey through the college’s history, bringing the community together to reflect on the past and celebrate shared accomplishments.

Throughout the week, events such as the “Glimmer of Legends Soiree” and the Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series underscored the college’s dedication to excellence. The lecture series featured a thought-provoking address by Dr. Khristen Echols Scott, who inspired attendees with insights on academic achievement and social justice. Meanwhile, the installation of Student Government Association officers marked a new era of student leadership.

One of the highlights was Giving Day 2024, a 24-hour fundraising campaign that rallied alumni and supporters to contribute to scholarships, embodying the “Love 4 the Loo” spirit. The announcement of the Dr. Robert Smith Center of Excellence further signaled Tougaloo’s commitment to future growth, establishing a foundation for innovation and academic advancement.

The celebration also included a Hall of Fame Banquet that honored distinguished alumni for their exceptional contributions in fields such as law, science, medicine, and community service. The event, paired with lively social gatherings such as a block party and the annual alumni tailgate, fostered a strong sense of unity and joy.

Closing the week, the Founders’ Convocation featured a keynote by Dr. Nkenge Friday, Vice President of Inclusive Excellence at American University. Her powerful address urged the community to continue pushing for academic rigor and inclusive excellence, reinforcing Tougaloo’s longstanding mission.

The 155th Founders’ Week was a testament to Tougaloo College’s resilient spirit and unwavering pursuit of progress. The events not only celebrated the rich history of the institution but also paved the way for future milestones, as the college continues to thrive as a pillar of educational excellence and social impact.