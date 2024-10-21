A BENEFIT FOR STEWPOT COMMUNITY SERVICES

Jackson, MS – (October 21, 2024) –The BankPlus Red Beans & BBQ Festival Benefiting Stewpot will take place at Belhaven Town Center on Saturday, October 26th at Belhaven Town Center from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is a family-friendly festival where neighbors come to enjoy food prepared by local business, restaurants, and congregations in their community who are competing for the coveted title of Best Beans and Best BBQ in town.

At Red Beans & BBQ Fest, attendees will taste food prepared by participating teams that have the option to participate in two types of cuisine that we Mississippians know best: Red Beans and BARBECUE! Awards will be given for Best BBQ, Best Beans, Best Dessert, Best Presentation, Best Cook Team Tent, and the People’s Choice Award.



Tickets are $15 + tax for General Admission, or $45 + tax for a family four-pack. Tickets can be purchased online at stewpot.org/beansandbbqfest or at the festival on October 26th. Our live entertainment will feature The Lonely Hearts (12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers (2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Join your neighbors for an afternoon of good food, live music, arts & crafts vendors, and cold drinks while supporting your favorite Mississippi Homegrown Charity, Stewpot Community Services.

2024 Sponsors Include: BankPlus (Title Sponsor), Lyle Machinery, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, Independent Roofing Systems, Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, Team Logic, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Mahaffey’s Quality Printing, Brunini Law Firm, PPM Consultants, BMSS CPAs & Advisors, New Perspectives Inc., Dependable Pest Service Inc., Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP, Herrin-Gear Automotive, Southern Beverage, and Taylor Sudden Service.



2024 Cook Teams Include: Balch & Bingham, BankPlus, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MS, Burks Backyard BBQ, Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church, Georgia Blue, Independent Roofing Systems, Phelps Dunbar, Qualus, Saintly Chefs of Saint James’ Episcopal Church, Scrooge’s, St. Andrew’s Cathedral Holy Smokers, Stewpot Community Services, Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA), and Wier Boerner Allin Architecture.

For a complete list of dessert vendors and arts & crafts vendors, please visit stewpot.org/beansandbbqfest