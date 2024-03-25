Visit Jackson names Hometown Heroes

JANS – Visit Jackson named its 31st annual Hometown Hero and S.U.M.I.T.T. award recipients in a ceremony held on March 7, 2024 inside the Capri Theatre.

Dr. Rickey Thigpen, Visit Jackson’s President & CEO, opened up the event before introducing the hosts for the event, the Vibe Controllers, Merc B., and Cocky McFly.

The event was established as a culmination to reflect the industry’s deep appreciation for long-time commitment, accomplishments, and service by both individuals and entities that have enhanced the Jackson visitor experience and elevated the travel and tourism industry.

“It’s because of you that Jackson Tourism served as a catalyst for a productive local economy in 2023 supporting over 48 thousand jobs in tourism, $33.7 million in tourism payroll, and $19.4 million in total tax revenue in federal, state, and local taxes,” said Dr. Thigpen.