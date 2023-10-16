SUBSCRIBE NOW

Updated COVID-19 vaccines now available

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

JANS – Updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines are available now, and locations currently offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the vaccines.gov website.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommends the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines for all individuals 6 months of age and older. Dosing recommendations vary by age, but healthy individuals 12 and older are recommended to get a single dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine regardless of previous vaccination status.

According to MSDH Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor, getting the flu vaccine is also important this time of year. “Vaccines provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization, or death from respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and influenza,” said Dr. Taylor. “It’s best to get vaccinated before transmission increases to make sure you are protected.”

MSDH is also offering the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine for the uninsured and underinsured through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Bridge access program for adults, and the Vaccines for Children program. Underinsured individuals are those who have types of insurance which do not cover the cost of the vaccine. These individuals can call 855-767-0170 to schedule an appointment. Individuals with health insurance should locate COVID-19 vaccine providers using vaccines.gov.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines now available

By Jackson Advocate News Service
October 16, 2023