SUBSCRIBE NOW

UNVEILED: A conversation we all should take part in

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

JANS – Racism. Hate crimes. Love. Islam. Culture. Language. Life. Five Muslim women in a post-9/11 world serve tea and uncover what lies beneath the veil in this critically acclaimed one-woman show. 

It has been 15 years since Chicago playwright and civil rights activist Rohina Malik first performed UNVEILED. Yet, it is no less relevant today. 

“My hope in writing the play,” Malik says, “was to challenge negative stereotypes and to create a safe place to have dialogue. Theater is a powerful art form because it brings people together and creates a safe place to share thoughts and ideas.”

When asked when did she realize she had to write the play, Malik responded, “I was at my mother’s house; she had people over,” Malik answered. “We were going around the room and someone said, ‘I was driving and this man told me to pull over and I thought he was going to tell me something was wrong with my car, and he yelled ‘go back to Iraq!’” 

UNVEILED was also presented in two South African Theater festivals: The Grahamstown Arts Festival and the 969 Festival in Johannesburg. 

Born and raised in London, England, Rohina has written a number of other plays including, THE MECCA TALES  which was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Play.  She also received a Best New Play nomination for YASMINA’S NECKLACE.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

UNVEILED: A conversation we all should take part in

By Jackson Advocate News Service
January 15, 2024