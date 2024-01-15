UNVEILED: A conversation we all should take part in

JANS – Racism. Hate crimes. Love. Islam. Culture. Language. Life. Five Muslim women in a post-9/11 world serve tea and uncover what lies beneath the veil in this critically acclaimed one-woman show.

It has been 15 years since Chicago playwright and civil rights activist Rohina Malik first performed UNVEILED. Yet, it is no less relevant today.

“My hope in writing the play,” Malik says, “was to challenge negative stereotypes and to create a safe place to have dialogue. Theater is a powerful art form because it brings people together and creates a safe place to share thoughts and ideas.”

When asked when did she realize she had to write the play, Malik responded, “I was at my mother’s house; she had people over,” Malik answered. “We were going around the room and someone said, ‘I was driving and this man told me to pull over and I thought he was going to tell me something was wrong with my car, and he yelled ‘go back to Iraq!’”

UNVEILED was also presented in two South African Theater festivals: The Grahamstown Arts Festival and the 969 Festival in Johannesburg.

Born and raised in London, England, Rohina has written a number of other plays including, THE MECCA TALES which was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Play. She also received a Best New Play nomination for YASMINA’S NECKLACE.