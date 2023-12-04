Two students awarded scholarships following the MDWFP Career Fair

JANS – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) awarded two $500 scholarships following their first MDWFP Career Fair. The Career Fair was held at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science on November 2-3, 2023, and was open to all college age students across the state regardless of classification or major.

Students explored career opportunities with positions like wildlife and fisheries biology, law enforcement, accounting, marketing, and more. Along with networking with professionals from MDWFP, students were also given the chance to win one of two $500 scholarships provided by the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

Chosen at random, Mackenzie Mims, a sophomore majoring in Wildlife Biology at Holmes Community College, and Javen Allen, a junior majoring in Biology at Tougaloo College, were selected. Both students visited MDWFP’s main office located in Jackson, Mississippi, and were presented with their scholarships by Executive Director of MDWFP, Lynn Posey.

“We enjoyed meeting and networking with students from across the state and look forward to continuing this opportunity of investing in the next generation. Congratulations to Mackenzie and Javen for being selected as our first scholarship recipients, we look forward to seeing the great things they continue to accomplish,” said Posey.

For more information regarding MDWFP, visit www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2400.