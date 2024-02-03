Two Mississippi Museums Reschedule Annual MLK Night of Culture for Feb. 17

The Two Mississippi Museums will host the rescheduled 2024 MLK Night of Culture to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. Free admission to the Two Mississippi Museums on February 17 and the Night of Culture event is made possible through support from FedEx.

Hosted by local Jackson artist 5th Child, this year’s Night of Culture theme honors the 60th anniversary of Freedom Summer.

Artists performing original pieces centered on freedom, voting rights, and education include:

Emcee – 5th Child (artist/producer)

Musician – Tyler Greer

African Drumming – Alkebulan

Spoken Word – Vortex, JT The Poet, Brittany Wilson

Vocalist – Kyesha Clark, Ally Durr

Dance – Mississippi Elite Dance and Cheer

Visual Art – Al Thomas, Kira Cummings, and Kevin Brown

Overflow space, if necessary, will be open in the Trustmark Community Room and Spiro Pete Cora Classroom. Guests can access the free visitor parking garage from Jefferson Street between Amite and Mississippi streets.

For more information, call 601-576-6850 or email info@mdah.ms.gov.