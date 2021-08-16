Tributes to Dr. Robert Parris Moses (1935-2021)

By Dr. James E. Sulton, Jr.

Jackson Advocate Higher Education Correspondent

“Let others hail the rising sun: I bow to those whose course is run.” –David Garrick

Regrettably, we realized that Bob Moses made his transition on Sunday, July 25th, 2021. Few people have lived a more meaningful life than he did. Bob Moses defined the title “Civil Rights Warrior.” At the same time, he maintained a low profile. The spotlight did not shine on him a lot. However, everyone knew that without this man the Civil Rights Movement would never have been as fruitful as it became. This held especially true for those who segregationists had disenfranchised in the Deep South. Yet, without Bob Moses there may not have been a Freedom Summer in Mississippi in 1964. Neither would Freedom Schools or Freedom Rides have become historical markers. At least, they would not have been as meaningful or indelible memories as those endeavors became.

Moses served SNCC as its field secretary at a time when that newly founded organization was forging itself into the tip of the spear in the civil rights struggle. Moses became the leader of the Mississippi Project as people blazed a trail for voter registration deep into the Delta and gradually throughout eleven states in the South. He persevered during an era when interactions with white segregationists became fraught. In his inimitable way, Bob Moses infused energy into voter registration enthusiasts including college students from the North as well as local citizens in the South. His endeavors accelerated the momentum voter registration drives attained. Sit-ins and boycotts still happened, but under the guidance of Bob Moses they were complemented by direct grassroots activities with the people. Racial hatred continuously fed criminal behavior among cowards like the people who firebombed homes, burned crosses in yards, lynched people, and otherwise ripped lives apart. None of that made any difference because the registration drive had a leader like Bob Moses at the helm.

Through it all, Moses had the kind of drive that chafed at top-down management approaches, a style that had become ingrained in some civil rights organizations during the 60s. He transcended this through his work. He came to Mississippi following the instruction of Ella Baker when he was teaching at the Horace Mann School in the Bronx borough of New York. Impatient and motivated as he was, Bob Moses exemplified to Ella Baker and others that he would not be satisfied doing clerical work in the office of the SCLC or anywhere else. Baker could see that readily for herself, and she connected him with the movers and shakers in Pike, Amite and McComb counties in Mississippi. Into the fray went Moses. The rest became history.

Although the body of work of Bob Moses amply illustrates the importance of voting rights, his life also demonstrated or reflected his belief that above all else education is the most fundamental of civil rights. After all, slave owners did everything they could to prevent slaves from learning how to read because they feared where it would lead: toward freedom. Despite their efforts, revolutionaries like Denmark Vesey, Nat Turner, and Frederick Douglass all became literate. Of course, they all of elevated their learning far above that bar.

Bob Moses understood this. He arrived in Mississippi after working at the Horace Mann School in New York City as a teacher of mathematics. He viewed math literacy as, at once, an essential element and a remote prospect for educationally disadvantaged students. Moses graduated from Hamilton College in the mid-1950s and earned a master’s degree from Harvard. He was working toward his doctorate when family concerns altered his course. He had to deal with life related matters first and advancing his own education later. Eventually, Moses returned to Harvard where he earned a doctoral degree.

During the 1960s, federal government operatives worked stealthily to suck Bob Moses into the military. Like many other people, he opposed the war in Vietnam and refused to fight in it. Eschewing the draft, he first moved to Canada and later to Tanzania. He and his wife began a family while he was in Africa. He returned to the states at the end of the 1970s after President Jimmy Carter granted amnesty to conscientious objectors and others who had avoided the war. In 1982, he received a MacArthur Fellowship, an honor widely known as the genius award. He utilized this fellowship to initiate the Algebra Project, an undertaking designed to open doors for students with economically or educationally disadvantaged backgrounds who were not being furnished the tools needed to succeed as they tried to move upward.

For all his work as a bulwark of the voter education and registration during the civil rights struggle, it is impossible to review the life of Bob Moses without acknowledging his equally crucial role in spreading math literacy throughout the world. As the founder of the Algebra Project, Moses disseminated math literacy from the Same School in Tanzania to Lanier High School in Jackson, MS. Before anyone else, Bob Moses combatted the dynamics of institutionalized racism in American secondary and postsecondary education. He knew that it was wrong to advance students through a system that ill-prepared them to make academic progress. He understood that it was wrong to place someone in college level math courses if they did not have the appropriate math learning they needed in high school. He concentrated on algebra as the most illustrative index of educational inequality. However, he was not content with merely highlighting the problem. Rather, he dedicated his life to correcting it. We are all better for having him among us. To honor his life, we must carry on.