Training Seminars offered for Prospective Licensed Battlefield Guide Candidates

A series of training sessions will be held for those interested in becoming Licensed Battlefield Guides with Vicksburg National Military Park
VICKSBURG, Miss. – The National Park Service (NPS), the Vicksburg Licensed Battlefield Guide Association, and the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign are partnering to provide training for individuals interested in becoming Licensed Battlefield Guides.
Licensed Battlefield Guides are not Federal or park employees, however, are licensed through the park under special Congressional legislation to provide guided tours in the park. Fees received by the Guides for these tours are set by the park and vary depending upon the size of the tour group and duration of the tour.
To become a Licensed Battlefield Guide, applicants must pass a thorough written examination on the Civil War, the Campaign and Siege of Vicksburg, the Occupation of Vicksburg, and Reconstruction. Those that pass the written exam must also pass a practical exam, where they lead a park ranger/guide out on an actual tour of the park. Upon completion of the written exam, additional training and mentoring will be provide on how to develop and conduct tours to prepare for the practical exam.
A series of seminars will be held over the next several months, starting Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to help prepare candidates. Tuesday seminars will be open to the public and free of charge. The two Saturday programs/tours will be reserved for potential candidates. Potential candidates are not required to attend the seminar; however, the sessions are intended to help them to study for the exams. Additional study materials including a training manual and a reading list will be provided. Candidates would then need to schedule the exams with park staff.
Dates: Tuesdays March 5, 12, 19, 26,
April 2, 9, 16
Saturday April 20 and 27
Times: Tuesdays 6:30-9 pm
Saturdays 8:30am-4:40 pm
Location: 2414 Grove Street, Vicksburg MS.
For more information contact:
Brendan Wilson brendan_wilson@nps.gov 601-642-688, Vicksburg National Military Park
Rick Martin rpmcol@yahoo.com, Vicksburg Battlefield Guide Association
For more information on the Licensed Battlefield Guide program visit https://www.nps.gov/vick/planyourvisit/guidedtours.htm
2024 Training Seminars
Date: Tuesday March 5-Welcome, Vicksburg, Farragut in 1862
- Welcome
- Vicksburg: City on the Hills
- Farragut on the River, 1862
Date: Tuesday March 12-Grant’s First Attempts
- Railroads in War are Bad Masters
- The Bayou Expeditions
Date: Tuesday March 19-The Final Offensive Begins
- Forward to Victory
- To the Railroad
Date: Tuesday March 26-West to Vicksburg
- Champion Hill
- Big Black to Vicksburg
Date: Tuesday April 2-The Vicksburg Assaults
- Haste & Underestimation, 19 May
- Failure & Scapegoat, 22 May
Date: Tuesday April 9-Siege & Second Front
- Siege Operations
- The Second Front
Date: Tuesday April 16-Reconstruction & Commemoration
- Reconstruction
- Art of Commemoration
Date: Saturday April 20-The Outer Resources
- Grand Gulf & Port Gibson
- Grant’s Main Supply Route
- Raymond
- Champion Hill
- Big Black River Bridge
Date: Saturday April 27-Vicksburg National Military Park
- Cause of the Civil War
- Guided Park Tour
- The Art of Commemoration
- Artillery & Small Arms
- USS Cairo