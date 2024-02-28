Training Seminars offered for Prospective Licensed Battlefield Guide Candidates

A series of training sessions will be held for those interested in becoming Licensed Battlefield Guides with Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. – The National Park Service (NPS), the Vicksburg Licensed Battlefield Guide Association, and the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign are partnering to provide training for individuals interested in becoming Licensed Battlefield Guides.

Licensed Battlefield Guides are not Federal or park employees, however, are licensed through the park under special Congressional legislation to provide guided tours in the park. Fees received by the Guides for these tours are set by the park and vary depending upon the size of the tour group and duration of the tour.

To become a Licensed Battlefield Guide, applicants must pass a thorough written examination on the Civil War, the Campaign and Siege of Vicksburg, the Occupation of Vicksburg, and Reconstruction. Those that pass the written exam must also pass a practical exam, where they lead a park ranger/guide out on an actual tour of the park. Upon completion of the written exam, additional training and mentoring will be provide on how to develop and conduct tours to prepare for the practical exam.

A series of seminars will be held over the next several months, starting Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to help prepare candidates. Tuesday seminars will be open to the public and free of charge. The two Saturday programs/tours will be reserved for potential candidates. Potential candidates are not required to attend the seminar; however, the sessions are intended to help them to study for the exams. Additional study materials including a training manual and a reading list will be provided. Candidates would then need to schedule the exams with park staff.

Dates: Tuesdays March 5, 12, 19, 26,

April 2, 9, 16

Saturday April 20 and 27



Times: Tuesdays 6:30-9 pm

Saturdays 8:30am-4:40 pm



Location: 2414 Grove Street, Vicksburg MS.

For more information contact:

Brendan Wilson brendan_wilson@nps.gov 601-642-688, Vicksburg National Military Park

Rick Martin rpmcol@yahoo.com, Vicksburg Battlefield Guide Association

For more information on the Licensed Battlefield Guide program visit https://www.nps.gov/vick/planyourvisit/guidedtours.htm

2024 Training Seminars

Date: Tuesday March 5-Welcome, Vicksburg, Farragut in 1862

Welcome

Vicksburg: City on the Hills

Farragut on the River, 1862

Date: Tuesday March 12-Grant’s First Attempts

Railroads in War are Bad Masters

The Bayou Expeditions

Date: Tuesday March 19-The Final Offensive Begins

Forward to Victory

To the Railroad

Date: Tuesday March 26-West to Vicksburg

Champion Hill

Big Black to Vicksburg

Date: Tuesday April 2-The Vicksburg Assaults

Haste & Underestimation, 19 May

Failure & Scapegoat, 22 May

Date: Tuesday April 9-Siege & Second Front

Siege Operations

The Second Front

Date: Tuesday April 16-Reconstruction & Commemoration

Reconstruction

Art of Commemoration

Date: Saturday April 20-The Outer Resources

Grand Gulf & Port Gibson

Grant’s Main Supply Route

Raymond

Champion Hill

Big Black River Bridge

Date: Saturday April 27-Vicksburg National Military Park