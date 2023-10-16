SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trade group recognizes NAACP’s Amber Thomas

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Amber Thomas

JANS – Jackson native and former organizer with the MS State Conference NAACP, Amber Thomas, was recently recognized by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. for her professional accomplishments as senior vice president of NAACP Operations, Effectiveness and Improvements. Thomas is a graduate of Jackson State University. Her work leading the team of holistic project management and pushing NAACP’s projects forward landed her among other individuals who are excelling and shaping the world.

“Amber is a person who leaves every room she entered better than she found it. Her passion and drive for our communities is unmatched. I am proud to celebrate her in this moment,” stated Charles Taylor, executive director, MS State Conference NAACP.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Trade group recognizes NAACP’s Amber Thomas

By Jackson Advocate News Service
October 16, 2023