Tougaloo’s 36th Annual Business Luncheon to focus on equity, inclusion

JANS – For over 35 years, Tougaloo College has highlighted the state’s business community, and the symbiotic relationship that has developed between the two, in its annual Business Luncheon. This year, the 36th Annual Business Luncheon will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Jackson Hilton Hotel. As in previous years, the event is designed to bring together many of the state’s most preeminent business, government, and educational leaders, as well as those in other private and public sector organizations who understand the need for business and education to work together to build better futures.

More than 300 top business, corporate, and community leaders, policymakers, educators, and entrepreneurs, along with Tougaloo leadership and students, will reflect on the theme, “Emerging Trends in Business and Technology: Implications for Equity and Inclusion.” Ashlee V. Davidson, Vice President of Communications for Lockheed Martin, will speak on her expertise of the subject. She leads a diverse team of approximately 100 communications professionals at one of the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. She prides herself on being an “authentic communications leader, continuously striving for excellence with the long-term goal of creating generational wealth” for her two children.

Additionally, Davidson is a Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC) Board Member and a member of the Public Relations Society of America and the National Association of Black Journalists. She also serves her community through leadership positions within the Links Incorporated, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Jack and Jill of America, as well as the United Way. In 2023, Davidson was named as a PR News Top Women in PR and was selected as the DRC’s Young Professional Leadership ATHENA recipient.

At this year’s luncheon, the 2024 Society of Philanthropists – which expresses the institution’s appreciation to companies, organizations, and individuals who have supported in measurable, yet priceless, ways Tougaloo’ s mission and vision – will be bestowed.

BankPlus will be the inductee into the 2024 Society of Philanthropists. Other highlights of the luncheon will be a video presentation that focuses on Tougaloo’s economic impact on our global world and a check presentation from Tougaloo alumna Carrie Lapsky Davis ‘64.

For more information, call (601) 977-7871 or email advancementcommunications@tougaloo.edu.