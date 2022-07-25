Tougaloo Nine honored

On July 16, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball’s initiative “The Nine,” the Mississippi Braves took on the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Trustmark Park. The team honored the brave students known as the historic Tougaloo Nine. Jerseys were available for fans to purchase during the game via silent auction, with proceeds benefitting the Ella Josephine Baker Social Justice Scholarship. A pre-game ceremony took place that included current Tougaloo College baseball players, video tributes before the game, a mobile museum kiosk on the stadium concourse, and appearances by living members and families of the Tougaloo Nine. Because of the significance of the moment, Pam Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums, practiced the week prior in preparation to throw out the first pitch. (Advocate photos by Joshua Martin)