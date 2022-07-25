SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tougaloo Nine honored

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

On July 16, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball’s initiative “The Nine,” the Mississippi Braves took on the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Trustmark Park. The team honored the brave students known as the historic Tougaloo Nine. Jerseys were available for fans to purchase during the game via silent auction, with proceeds benefitting the Ella Josephine Baker Social Justice Scholarship. A pre-game ceremony took place that included current Tougaloo College baseball players, video tributes before the game, a mobile museum kiosk on the stadium concourse, and appearances by living members and families of the Tougaloo Nine. Because of the significance of the moment, Pam Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums, practiced the week prior in preparation to throw out the first pitch. (Advocate photos by Joshua Martin)

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2022 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Tougaloo Nine honored

By Jackson Advocate News Service
July 25, 2022