Total Body Submersion Swim School offers swimming lessons for adults and children

On May 5, 2024, Kiana Pauline Moore announced the grand opening of her new business, Total Body Submersion. Moore says, “People who look like me don’t swim and I want to give them the opportunity to learn how to swim.” Many people do not swim – 65% of African Americans, 60% of Hispanics, and 40% of whites do not swim.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and a luncheon were held at the Byram Chamber of Commerce. Linda Collins, president of the Byram Chamber of Commerce, said, “Kiana Moore is a great addition to the Byram community because so many kids and adults need to learn how to swim to prevent drownings.”

Moore also served as the keynote speaker for the Chamber on May 18, 2024. She informed her Country Woods Baptist Church audience about water safety initiatives in the metropolitan area. At age 5, Moore learned how to swim at the Clinton YMCA. However, she says: “I almost drowned at the Rapids on the Reservoir and Disney. And the one thing I want people to know is that learning how to swim is a life skill and it will help with creaky joints; it’s an exercise that can help you live longer and relax because it reduces stress.”

Moore was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton High School. She also graduated from Jackson State University with a degree in Healthcare Administration.

Moore explains that “adults are the most difficult to teach how to swim because of their overthinking mindset. Most kids are uninhibited, especially when as young as six months old. Therefore, kids are much easier to teach how to swim. Young kids duplicate instruction techniques after a few attempts.”

Total Body Submersion will offer private swim classes in Madison and Byram at private pools. Public swim classes will be held at Camp Pioneer in Pearl, Mississippi, on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. for groups of eight persons at a cost of $165. Swim classes also will be held in Crystal Springs for adults with a 3:1 ratio per instructor.

Moore brings years of swimming training and experience to her new business. She is an AED deliberator/CPR-certified instructor, a First Aid instructor, an American Heart and Red Cross certified instructor, and a Red Cross Certified Lifeguard instructor. Her motto is: “I under-promise and over-deliver.”

To register for swim classes, please call Total Body Submersion at 769-300-1094; email: kianapauline@totalbodysubmersion.org; and/or visit https://totalbodysubmersion.org.