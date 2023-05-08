Torrey Moore elected vice board chair of MC4

Former Goodman, Mississippi, native Torrey Moore, age 45, was recently elected Vice Board Chair of the Mississippi Community College Connectivity Consortium (MC4).

During the Creating Futures Through Technology Conference’s (CFTTC) yearly conference held March 8, 2023, in Biloxi, Moore was elected to serve a two-year term among the Higher Education Technology IT for Mississippians.

Moore is a graduate of William Sullivan High School and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with Computer Information Systems concentration in 2000 from Delta State University. He is also a 28-year member of the U.S. Army Reserve, holding the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 and earning two Army Achievement Medals and three Army Commendations. He is also a member of the Lambda Epsilon Sigma Graduate Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

While at Mississippi Valley State University, Moore served five years as a Director of Information Technology Services. Currently, he serves as the Information Technology Director at Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead, Mississippi.

As the Vice Board Chair of MC4, Moore serves one year and then moves into the position of chairman during the second year of service. All terms of office shall coincide with the fiscal year of the Mississippi community colleges.

As vice chairman, Moore is the assistant to the chairman and is chairman-elect. He performs all duties designated by the chairman, serves on other committees as appointed, performs all duties of the chairman in his absence required by the consortium, and shares responsibility for the program at the annual meeting CFTTC with the Mississippi Community College Board IT representative.

Moore said, “This is a great honor and I look forward to serving in this capacity. Information technology is my passion and Mississippi needs more students and adults to become avid users of computers in all aspects of their daily lives. Community colleges are a great place to learn computer skills and they offer easy accessibility to anyone whose interested in acquiring computer skills.”

Moore is the son of Jeanett Howard Moore of Goodman and Terry Moore of Ackerman, Mississippi. He is married to Linda Thompson Moore and they have one child and reside in Itta Bena, Mississippi.