There’s a new sheriff in town! Tyree Jones wins Hinds County Sheriff runoff election.

Hinds County Deputy Tyree Jones soundly defeated Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler in Tuesday’s run-off election for Hinds County Sheriff. At press time, Jones garnered 60% of the vote (14,416) to Crisler’s 30% (9,487). Jones will now immediately begin serving the remainder of the late Sheriff Lee Vance’s term. Crisler was initially appointed interim by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. Vance died August 3rd while recovering from COVID-19. Jones said he envisioned winning by running a professional campaign. He said the voters wanted to see a change and had their voices heard. “We will continue to focus on the people of Hinds County, the needs of Hinds County, and the safety of Hinds County,” he said. “These things will remain a high priority for me during my administration.” In the District 5 Constable runoff, Beverly Wade Green defeated Juan Cloy. Green received 55% of the vote (2,033) while Cloy received 45% (1,664). Green, who works as a security advisor for the Mississippi Job Corps, said during her campaign that she is passionate about helping people. She formerly worked at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer. Cloy, who now trains law enforcement officers, touted his experience as a police officer and FBI agent on the campaign trail.