The 2024 Jxn Natural Hair Expo is coming to Jackson, MS!

Jackson, MS — The 2024 Jxn Natural Hair Expo, Mississippi’s largest Natural Hair Expo is coming to Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., at the Mississippi Trademart Center.

The Jxn Natural Hair Expo was established to bring the natural hair community together and raise
awareness for mental health issues, the latest hair and fashion styles, and other opportunities for
consumers and small business owners.

Jessica Singleton, CEO of the Jxn Natural Hair Expo, said, “We want to shed a positive light on Jackson,
MS with a family-oriented, kid and male-friendly event that brings the natural hair community together.”
This year’s expo will feature:

  • Entertainers Comedian Rita Brent (Host), award-winning Anissa Hampton & The H Funk Band, and
    DJ Mastermind.
  • The 2nd Annual Jxn Natural Hair Awards recognizes and celebrates 22 of Mississippi’s top natural
    hair stylists and barber artists.
  • Vendors from across the U.S. showcasing their products and services.
  • Empowerment Speakers and Master Classes.
  • The Kidz Zone, Biard Show, and Natural Hair Showcase hosted by Delta Tech Cosmetology Dept.

Join hundreds of consumers in a fun-filled day that celebrates natural hair and promotes the
community’s well-being. Don’t miss the 2024 Jxn Natural Hair Expo in Jackson, MS!

Hinds County Human Resource Agency

