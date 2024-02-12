TERRY HIGH SCHOOL RIBBON CUTTING

The Hinds County School District is excited to open the new 9th grade and electives buildings at Terry High School. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday, January 8, 2024, and several special guests were in attendance.

The Master of Ceremony was Tonie Crisler, Community Relations Director for HCSD. Superintendent Dr. Robert Sanders welcomed everyone to this great occasion and expressed how excited he was about this great accomplishment. Michelle Ray, Assistant Superintendent, gave the occasion and how proud she was to be an alumnus of Terry High School. Dr. Linda Laws, HCSD Board President, gave remarks on how proud she was to see the advancement of Hinds County School District and she yielded her time to the other four board members, including Robbie Anderson, Carolyn Samuel, Kayla Banger, and Mary Killingsworth. Remarks were given by the principal of Terry High School, Matthew Scott, and the mayor of Terry sent a delegation from the city of Terry to bring remarks on his behalf.

Ralph Jackson, Vice President of BankPlus and community partner with Hinds County School District was proud of the accomplishment of Terry High and the school district. The architect G. G. Ferguson thanked Hinds County for letting his firm have the honor of constructing this addition to Terry High School. There were several special guests who gave remarks, including Mayor of Byram Richard White; Representative Fabian Nelson; and Senator David Blount. Jasmin Chapman, CEO of Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center and partner with Hinds County School District, also brought remarks.

After remarks, the Hinds County School Board and guests went on the exterior of the building and cut the ribbon to officially open the new wings of the building of Terry High School. Lunch was served immediately after.