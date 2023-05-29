Taylor Herron receives nearly $3 million in college scholarship offers

JANS – Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) senior Taylor Herron has received a total of $2,765,347.00 in college scholarship offers from 38 colleges all over the country, including many of the most prestigious art colleges like Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD), Pratt Institute, Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), Minneapolis College of Art & Design (MCAD) and her choice, Otis College of Art & Design in Los Angeles, to name just a few!

Herron is from Madison where her home school was Germantown High School before being accepted to MSA’s Visual Arts program to attend her 11th and 12th grade years. Taylor has received numerous state, regional, and national awards for her art, including Gold and Silver Keys and an American Visions Award in Scholastic Arts at the regional and national competitions, a National New York Life Scholarship, and has won the Congressional Art Competition more than once including “Overall Winner” with her artwork hung in the United States Capitol. Herron has been chosen as Miss MSA, Hall of Fame, Prom Court, Vice President of the Diversity Club, and Student Government Association Floor Rep.

When asked what advice she could give other high schoolers about applying for college scholarships, Taylor said, “Make the effort to apply and don’t be scared to branch out. Make sure to stay in contact with your admissions counselor and contacts at the schools you have applied at, and always be appreciative, humble, and gracious.” Taylor also attributes the support and encouragement she received from her art teacher Maurice Calvert and MSA’s Senior Seminar Class in helping her achieve such major success. When asked about Taylor’s success, Calvert said, “When I think of Taylor, her work habits, her art, and her scholarship offers, I think about how decisive, distinct, lively, and creative she and her work are. She is a legend in the making!”

Taylor will graduate from MSA on May 26, with a very bright future ahead of her. Her advice to MSA incoming juniors is to have a strong work ethic and to find the fun in your work. She added, “Stay positive; negativity can stop you in your tracks.”

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) is an eleventh and twelfth grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located on the historic Whitworth College campus in Brookhaven, MS. Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts, and theatre. Students interested in MSA apply their sophomore year. In addition to MSA students consistently winning awards for their work on the state, regional, and national levels, the school holds the #2 highest ACT average in the state.

For more information, visit www.msabrookhaven.org or call 601-823-1300.