Talamieka Brice premieres ‘5, A Mother’s Journey’ at Alamo Theatre

Talamieka Brice premiered her award-winning documentary film, 5, A Mother’s Journey at the historic Alamo Theatre in downtown Jackson, Mississippi on October 2nd.

The premier was the directorial debut for Brice, a 41-year-old activist, filmmaker, graphic designer, artist/visual storyteller, photographer, wife, and mother. She hails from the little-known town of Kilmichael, Mississippi, also the hometown of B.B. King.

Brice won The Accolade Global Film Competition for the film amongst a field of global entries. According to Rick Prickett who chairs the competition, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”

The film was released in June 2021.

“I began this documentary film in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was not completed until 2021. The film stems from my emotions that welled up inside me within hours of my giving birth [to] my son, Honor, and the protests that were juxtaposed in Ferguson, Missouri. I felt that I needed to express the fears I immediately felt for my little Black baby boy whom I had just birthed into a world that is taught to hate and abuse him just because of his Black skin,” said Brice. “Therefore, I needed to explore my and my mother’s journey through the lens of our shared ancestry that will be a part of my son’s journey as he grows into manhood and navigates a world that is fraught with racial and social injustice that is being heaved upon his head because of his racial birthmark and most definitely without his consent.”

The film traces Talamieka and her mother, Thelma’s, life growing up in Montgomery County, Mississippi when her grandmother took a stance against racism. Brice makes a most poignant and compelling symbolic statement at the end of her film when she sets fire to a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

New York Times best-selling author Kiese Laymon was the executive producer of the film and led a panel discussion after the premiere and the virtual presentation. During the discussions, Laymon was very inquisitive of Brice regarding her film process, especially her use of camera angles and aerial drones to capture the expansive physical territory of certain rural locations. The film’s videography features the work of renowned director Michael Williams and photographer Roy Doyle. Still photo credits for the film goes to Terrance Wells.

In a personal interview, Brice said, “I am humbled to realize that our stories are truly universal and can be recognized for their worth and value on the global stage.”

5, A Mother’s Journey is a winner of The Accolade Award of Recognition in the categories of African American, Documentary Feature, Liberation/Social Justice/Protest, and Women Filmmakers.

Talamieka Brice is also the CEO and co-owner of Brice Media, LLC located at 133 Commerce Park Drive (Jackson, MS 39213) in the Ecoshed/Fondren. For additional information, call 601-790 -0259 or visit www.5.documentary.com or www.brice-media.com.