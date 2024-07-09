SUBSCRIBE NOW

Takorree Clowers receives MS Association of Supervisors County Employee Scholarship

JANS – At the June 3 meeting of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, the board presented Takorree Clowers with a $500 check as the Hinds County recipient of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors 2024 County Employee Scholarship.

“It is an honor for us as a group of supervisors to give young people an opportunity to further their educational pursuit,” said Robert Graham, Board President, District One.

“I am elated to be able to recognize someone from District 2. This is a true testament to the hard work of this young man and his father who works daily in our district to ensure our citizens are taken care of,” said Anthony Smith, Supervisor, District Two.

This year the MAS County Employee Scholarship program awarded $24,000 in scholarships to dependents of current or retired county employees around the state.

Derrick Surrette, Executive Director of MAS, said, “The MAS County Employee Scholarship program is one way that our Association can give back to the employees of our counties. We hope to have an even greater response to the program next year.”

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors is a nonprofit support association for Mississippi’s 82 counties. Since its inception in 1928, MAS has been committed to the improvement of county government across the state.

MAS members have been instrumental in implementing efficient and effective grassroots government that serves the general welfare not only of the counties themselves, but of the entire state.

For more information on MAS, visit www.mssupervisors.org.



