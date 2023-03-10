Stronger Hope Church celebrates 30th Anniversary

Stronger Hope Church, 223 Beasley Rd., Jackson, celebrated its 30th Anniversary. The celebration began the evening of February 10 with a Black Tie Gala celebration held at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. The honorable Congressman Bennie Thompson delivered the keynote address. Entertainment was provided by The Monica T. Shepherd Band, a performance by JSU’s Maddrama along with soloist Marjuyua Lartey Gibson and the Stronger Hope Ensemble featuring Ms. Fransha Blount. The anniversary celebration culminated on February 12 during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service. The theme this year was “Celebrating the Journey: Thanking God for the Past and Pressing Forward to the Future.” Samuel and Doris Pittman served as this year’s anniversary chairpersons. The three oldest founding members, Mothers Jarlean Adams & Flossie Edwards and Deacon Andrew Woodard, were presented with engraved plaques. The thirty-year founding members marched into the sanctuary as the choir sang, “We Have Come This Far By Faith.” The Music Ministry provided the congregation with musical selections prior to Pastor Ronald K. Moore delivering two messages at 8:00 and 10:30. Pastor Moore, First Lady LoRose Moore, and the Stronger Hope Church family are sincerely grateful to the community and friends for their love, prayers, and support that you have shown to them for these thirty years. (Photos: Anita Young)

Stronger Hope Church Pioneers – Founding Members

Pastor Ronald K. Moore

Stronger Hope Church Hostesses

Stronger Hope Church Deacons

The Monica T. Shepherd Band