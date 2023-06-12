Stewpot Food Pantry will open on Thursday evenings during summer months

JANS – The Stewpot Food Pantry, 1100 W. Capitol St., Jackson, will be open on Thursday evenings during the months of June, July, and August from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. beginning on Thursday, June 8. Scheduling an appointment to receive groceries is not required, but encouraged. To schedule an appointment, call Stewpot at (601) 353-2759. To be eligible for groceries, you must live in Hinds County. An ID and proof of residence (a utility bill or copy of a lease) are asked upon arrival, although no one is turned away.

The Food Pantry will remain open during regular operating hours, Monday – Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. On Tuesdays, the Pantry reopens from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Stewpot is also seeking help with food to stock the pantry. Donations and food drives are welcomed and greatly appreciated. For a complete list of food pantry needs, visit www.stewpot.org/need. Volunteers are needed to assist shoppers, sort and stock donations, and organize food drives to fill the shelves. To schedule a time to volunteer, contact Contyna McNealy, Director of Volunteer Services, at cmcnealy@stewpot.org or by calling (601) 353-2759.