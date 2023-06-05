Stephanie Harris-Martin appointed executive director of JPS transportation

JANS – The JPS Board of Trustees has appointed Stephanie Harris-Martin as the executive director of transportation. She previously served as director of the department and recently served as the interim director. In this role, she is responsible for maintaining and supporting the terminals with their day-to-day operational needs.

Harris-Martin began her career with the Jackson Public School District over 26 years ago as a system analyst and was given the enormous task of moving transportation to a bus route management computerized system. Within one year, the task was completed and the department was actively using a mapping system that aided in creating and managing bus routes. It was under her guidance that not only a mapping system was implemented, but the department now has a suite of transportation systems that are being used throughout the district: route, fleet, trip, and GPS management systems.

Harris-Martin also served as a transportation supervisor. In 2016, she was given the responsibility of taking on the role of the director of transportation, where she continued to serve and support the department.

Harris-Martin is a product of the Jackson Public School District. She attended Watkins Elementary, Powell Middle School, and Callaway High School, where she graduated with the class of 1988. She holds a BSBA from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Harris-Martin is dedicated to ensuring that scholars are transported in a safe and timely matter, as well as to the progression and success of all supporting staff of the Jackson Public School District. She looks forward to a positive, engaging, and encouraging relationship with all stakeholders.