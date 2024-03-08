Statewide primaries means Roll2thePolls Election Day rideshare service is near…!

Mississippi MOVE is gearing up for its regular ‘Roll2ThePolls’ polling precinct ride share service, happening this Tuesday March 12th.

This service is of great importance because often voter turnout is impacted due to poor transportation options to the polls.

The “Roll2ThePolls” rideshare service is available to Mississippians who are registered voters and wish to participate in Tuesdays primary election.

There is *no cost* for this service, and it is available regardless of demographics or any party affiliation.

Booking for the service opens Friday at noon for Hinds County, Forrest County and the City of Gulfport. Simply leave us a voicemail at 662-205-6683 or use the booking utility that will be available on our website, www.msmove org at that time.

If you are interested in being a driver/navigator TEAM in your community, text/DM us a picture of your active driver’s license and best contact number(s) to 662-205-6683 or fill out the Volunteer form at MSMOVE.org.

‘As a stakeholder organization, Mississippi MOVE is passionate about civic advocacy, and that includes engagement, education and empowerment,” states Sabir Abdul-Haqq, MOVE Communications & Pine Belt Field Organizer. “Registered voters with transportation woes can expect a free, safe and convenient ride to their polling location and a return trip home and rest easy knowing they had one less obstacle preventing them from engaging in the active civic process”.

For more information, please contact 662-205-6683, and book your ride to the polls with Roll2ThePolls beginning March 8th!