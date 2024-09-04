Statement from the City on JTRAN Strike

(Jackson, Miss.) – Unfortunately, contract negotiations between the JTRAN bus drivers’ union and management company MV Transportation Inc. have broken down. As a result, the bus drivers have decided to go on strike.

The City is fully aware of the significant impact this has on our community. We are encouraging both sides to return to the table and uphold their responsibilities to the residents who depend on them. We are hopeful that negotiations will resume soon and lead to a fair and timely resolution.

In the meantime, we must inform you that JTRAN is temporarily shut down. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience during this challenging time.

The safety of both our drivers and passengers remains our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

We have no further comment at this time.