SUBSCRIBE NOW

Statement from the City on JTRAN Strike

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

(Jackson, Miss.) – Unfortunately, contract negotiations between the JTRAN bus drivers’ union and management company MV Transportation Inc. have broken down. As a result, the bus drivers have decided to go on strike. 

The City is fully aware of the significant impact this has on our community. We are encouraging both sides to return to the table and uphold their responsibilities to the residents who depend on them. We are hopeful that negotiations will resume soon and lead to a fair and timely resolution.

In the meantime, we must inform you that JTRAN is temporarily shut down. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience during this challenging time.

The safety of both our drivers and passengers remains our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

We have no further comment at this time.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Statement from the City on JTRAN Strike

By Jackson Advocate News Service
September 4, 2024