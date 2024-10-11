SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roll-Off Dumpster Day cancelled (Oct. 12)

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

(Jackson, Miss.) – The City of Jackson’s Roll-Off Dumpster Day scheduled for this Saturday,  October 12  has been cancelleduntil further notice

Roll-Off Details 

Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month as resources allow. Dumpsters will be placed at one location each month. They will be available for disposal from 8a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The City is asking residents not to leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available. 

Residents may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the location. 

City businesses and residents living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required. For more information about Roll-Off Dumpster Day and other Solid Waste programs, contact the City of Jackson at 601-960-0000 or visit the website at http://www.jacksonms.gov/.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Roll-Off Dumpster Day cancelled (Oct. 12)

By Jackson Advocate News Service
October 11, 2024