Rieko Wells joins Community Bank

JANS – Jeff Swilley, Executive Vice President of Community Operations, Inc. is proud to announce the following:

Rieko R. Wells has recently been named Vice President, CRA Officer. A native of Hollandale, Mississippi, Wells will be responsible for assisting in developing, implementing, and administering all aspects of the Community Reinvestment Act Compliance Program. He will also establish and maintain relationships with community-based, charitable, and non-profit organizations throughout Community Bank’s footprint.

Wells is a graduate of Mississippi Valley State University with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. He also earned his Master of Science in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling from Jackson State University.

Active in his community, Wells is a member of the Board of Directors for Voice of Calvary Ministries and have served on the Jackson Medical Mall Advisory Board for several years in Jackson, Mississippi.