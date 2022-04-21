SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pulitzer Prize winner Alice Walker to speak at Mississippi Book Festival

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Pulitzer Prize Winner Alice Walker

The Mississippi Book Festival is thrilled to announce its first speaker for this year’s event on Saturday, August 20.

Acclaimed author Alice Walker will attend the festival in Jackson. This year commemorates the 40th anniversary release of Walker’s award-winning novel, The Color Purple. The novel was first published in 1982 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction the following year. Walker was the first African American woman to win the award.

“We are thrilled to have Alice Walker back in the city where she once lived and the place where her daughter was born,” said Executive Director Ellen Daniels. “Her appearance will be a homecoming of sorts for her, and we are honored that book lovers and festival-goers will have the opportunity to share in that moment.” The festival will announce other attending authors in the coming weeks.

After two years of hosting the book festival virtually, the Mississippi Book Festival will return to the State Capitol grounds in Downtown Jackson this August. This will be its first in-person festival since 2019. “After the past two years, we are all looking forward to being back together in person to celebrate literature at this year’s festival,” said Daniels. This year marks the eighth anniversary of Mississippi’s “literary lawn party.”

For more information, visit msbookfestival.com. You can also connect with the Mississippi Book Festival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2022 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Pulitzer Prize winner Alice Walker to speak at Mississippi Book Festival

By Jackson Advocate News Service
April 21, 2022