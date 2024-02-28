Public Affairs Radio Show Set to Film in the Heart of the Capital City, Spotlights Local and National Politics, Pop Culture

JACKSON, Miss- On Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. CT, Women for Progress Radio Network (WFPRN) will launch The Table with Waikinya (The Table), a monthly public-affairs show centered on topics relating to politics and pop culture in Mississippi and throughout the nation. The Table will be filmed on location at The Orchid, a premier Black-owned bed and breakfast located at the former Millsaps Buie House.

“The table itself has always served as a watering hole for all be they, men, women, or nonbinary. The table has also served as a rite of passage for many people. It’s been a place where thoughts, ideas, solutions, and connection form, and are served in a way that serves us all,” said show host Waikinya Clanton. “The Table with Waikinya taps into that essence and will serve as a space where guests set the menu by prioritizing the topics and conversations that are valuable to them. This show will serve as a safe and positive space for voices and vulnerability. We seek to not only uplift the issues but also people who bring forth hope and recommended solutions. We’ll have a great conversation with intentional dialogue that offers fresh perspectives that can shift the narrative.”

Affectionately called Table Setters, the inaugural guests of The Table with Waikinya will include:

• Chef Jarita Frazier-King, Natchez Heritage School of Cooking

• Rukia Lumumba, People’s Advocacy Institute

• Cynthia Goodloe Palmer, Veterans of the MS Civil Rights Movement

• Katrice Powell-Thompson, The Orchid

• DeAnna Tisdale, The Jackson Advocate

“It’s important that we continue to expand on our portfolio of uplifting women and communities by creating platforms that meet people where they are,” said Willie Jones, President of Women for Progress of Mississippi. “This includes social media, radio and live streamed podcasts like The Table with Waikinya. Women for Progress has long been an institution in the state that is a catalyst for advocacy, awareness and action and the dynamic group of guests that are set to join the conversation are redefining legacy and leadership in their industries by inspiring so many through their work and dedication to the people of Mississippi.”

Women for Progress Radio Network shows and segments can be streamed on Speaker Radio, YouTube, IHeart Radio, Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Facebook Live at womenforprogressms. Shows can also be streamed atwomenforprogressradio.com.