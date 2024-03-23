PSC Commissioner De’Keither Stamps Promotes EPA’s Fix a Leak Week

JACKSON, MS (March 21, 2024)— Public Service Commissioner De’Keither Stamps is encouraging residents to participate in the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) annual Fix a Leak Week campaign. Fix a Leak Week, which takes place from March 18-24, aims to raise awareness about water conservation and encourages individuals to take action in identifying and repairing household leaks.

During Fix a Leak Week and year around, residents are encouraged to check their homes for leaks and take necessary actions to address them. Simple tasks such as checking faucets, toilets and irrigation systems can help identify potential leaks. If a leak is detected, it is recommended to repair it promptly or seek professional assistance if needed.

“Fix a Leak Week is an important initiative that highlights the significance of addressing water leaks in our homes and our communities,” Commissioner Stamps said. “Water leaks not only lead to wasted water but also result in higher utility bills for homeowners. By addressing leaks promptly, residents can not only reduce their water consumption but also save money. Conserving our water resources will also ensure a sustainable water supply for future generations.”

The EPA estimates that household leaks can waste more than 1 trillion gallons of water each year nationwide. By promoting Fix a Leak Week, Commissioner Stamps hopes to empower residents to take proactive steps in conserving water resources.

To learn more about Fix a Leak Week and find resources on water conservation, residents are encouraged to visit the EPA’s official website at www.epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week.