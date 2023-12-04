Pieter Teeuwissen appointed County Court Judge for Hinds County

JANS – Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Pieter Teeuwissen as County Court Judge for Hinds County, Subdistrict 2. The appointment fills a vacancy due to the untimely death of the Honorable LaRita Cooper-Stokes.

“Pieter has big shoes to fill, but I know he will do a great job,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “He has an impressive resume and a lengthy track record of admirably serving Hinds County residents. I wish him all the best in this new role and look forward to seeing his positive impact.”

Teeuwissen served as a Board Attorney for Hinds County for over six years, City Attorney for the City of Jackson for over nine years, and Special Circuit Judge for the Seventh Judicial District in Hinds County. He started his career as a staff attorney for the Department of Human Services before spending years in private practice.

Teeuwissen is a Life Member of the Magnolia Bar Association and was awarded the R. Jess Brown Award, the highest honor from the Magnolia Bar Association. Additionally, he is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association and was appointed a Bar Fellow in 2018.

Teeuwissen earned a J.D. from the University of Minnesota and a B.A. from Tougaloo College. He is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. Teeuwissen and his family are members of Tougaloo College United Church of Christ.

Teeuwissen’s term will begin on December 4, 2023. Governor Reeves will call a special election to be held on November 5, 2024. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the four-year term.