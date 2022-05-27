JANS – Washington, DC: One of the Jackson Advocate’s contributing writers, Attorney Patrice Amandla Sulton, has gone global. From May 30 to June 2, 2022, Patrice will be representing DC Justice Lab as it competes for an international award at the World Justice Forum 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands.

DC Justice Lab is competing in the Equal Rights and Non-Discrimination category. Other finalists in this category work in Bulgaria, Brazil, Egypt, Greece, India, Mexico, Nepal, and Nigeria.

In 2020, Patrice founded DC Justice Lab and currently serves as its Executive Director. For information about its extensive work to reform the criminal legal system, please visit www.dcjusticelab.org.

In addition to competing in The Hague, Patrice was selected as one of 18 fellows by Echoing Green. Eighteen fellows were selected from more than 1,400 applicants in more than 100 countries. Among past fellows is former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama.

While packing her bags for travel to The Hague, Patrice learned that the National Bar Association (NBA) selected her “as a member of the 2022-2023 class of the NBA’s Top 40 Under 40.” According to the NBA, this award is given to legal professionals “who exemplify a broad range of high achievement, including innovation, vision, leadership and legal and community involvement.”

While in The Hague, DC Justice Lab will receive the coveted Alfred McKenzie Award during the prestigious Wiley A. Branton Awards Luncheon being held in Washington, DC. Patrice’s acceptance remarks were pre-recorded and will be published during the luncheon.

Publisher’s Note: Patrice is the daughter of Dr. Anne T. Sulton, JA International Correspondent and Dr. James E. Sulton, Jr., JA Contributing Writer; niece of Alice Thomas Tisdale, JA Publisher Emerita; and cousin of JA Publisher DeAnna Tisdale Johnson. Sisters, Sulton and Tisdale plan to be on hand for the competition. Please stay tuned for an update on Patrice’s experience in The Hague.