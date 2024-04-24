Nicotine Consumption Leads to Hypertension

E-cigarettes and vapes are not a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes. These products contain nicotine. According to the American Heart Association nicotine is a toxic chemical that raises blood pressure by narrowing blood vessels causing the heart to beat harder and faster.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, can affect the body in many ways. It can lead to an increased risk of stroke, heart attack, or other serious diseases.

“E-cigarettes are the most commonly used smoking products, especially among youth,” said Tiffany Johnson, Interim Director of the Office of Tobacco Control at the Mississippi State Department of Health. “We know that tobacco and nicotine use, in any form, is harmful.”

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), rates of hypertension in Mississippi have outpaced the national average for over a decade. In addition to vaping and smoking, risk factors for high blood pressure include a sedentary lifestyle, a high-fat, high-sodium diet, lack of physical activity, being overweight or obese, too much salt in the diet, and drinking too much alcohol and caffeine.

“MSDH county health clinics offer free blood pressure screenings. You can stop in or make an appointment. While you’re there, if you are a vaper or smoker, talk with your nurse about how we can assist you in quitting.” Said, Tiffany Johnson.

“Vaping is an epidemic,” said Andre Nathaniel Project Director of the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition (MTFC) of Hinds County. “It has greatly surpassed the use of other tobacco products.

Please be aware that vaping is not safe.”

MSDH offers free, live coaching for those who want to quit. Text VAPEFREEMS to 88709 or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. For information on the health dangers of tobacco products visit www.quitlinems.com